Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Group loses bid to save Louisiana Confederate monument

August 27, 2018 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has refused to reconsider his order clearing the way for the removal of a Confederate monument.

U.S. District Judge Robert James of Monroe on Monday dismissed the lawsuit by the Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which wants to keep the monument outside the Caddo (KAD’-oh) Parish Courthouse.

In his ruling last month, James said the group failed to prove it had any “private property interest” in the land where the monument sits. He also rejected arguments that parish officials had violated the group’s rights to free speech and equal protection under law.

The group has filed notice that it will go to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt