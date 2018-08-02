Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Herring asks high court to block DC sniper resentencing

August 2, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block an order granting a resentencing for Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s application for a stay was filed Thursday.

Herring previously announced he would ask the high court to review a June ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said Malvo should be resentenced in Virginia under the Supreme Court’s new rules for punishing juveniles. Herring argues Malvo’s sentence already complies with those rules.

Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in the Washington area in 2002. Muhammad was executed. Malvo got several life terms, including four in Virginia.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The filing calls Malvo “one of the most heinous murderers” in Virginia’s history.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington