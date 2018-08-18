Hogan highlights work with local governments at conference

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting the importance of a strong partnership between the state and local governments.

Hogan spoke Saturday at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference in Ocean City.

The Republican governor underscored efforts over the last four years to boost state funding for local transportation projects. State transportation aid to local governments took a big hit in the aftermath of the recession before Hogan was elected governor in 2014.

Jerry Walker, the association’s president, says local officials appreciate Hogan’s support.

Ben Jealous, a Democrat running against Hogan, did not attend the conference. Jealous outlined an economic plan during a stop in Baltimore that includes raising the minimum wage to $15. He was scheduled to be in western Maryland to discuss education funding and health care.

