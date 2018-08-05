Listen Live Sports

Idaho residents receive phone messages from neo-Nazi

August 5, 2018 8:33 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A California man who has called the Holocaust “a lie” and mounted a failed campaign against Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says he plans to establish a “regional capital” in northern Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports Sandpoint, Idaho, residents have received automated phone messages from Patrick Little, a neo-Nazi who has called for the U.S. to be “free from Jews.”

In recordings of the minute-long robocall shared with the newspaper, Little says he is heading soon to Sandpoint to make it one of his “new regional capitals throughout the country.” He speaks over an instrumental version of the tune that was famously used as the theme song of the TV show “Friends.”

Little did not respond to the newspaper’s messages seeking comment.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

