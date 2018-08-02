Listen Live Sports

Illinois governor OKs allowing medical cannabis at schools

August 2, 2018 4:20 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law requiring public schools to allow parents to administer medical marijuana at school to eligible children.

The Republican signed the legislation Wednesday. The new law allows parents or guardians to administer a “cannabis-infused product” to a student on school property or on a school bus if both parent and child have been cleared to use the product by the state’s medical marijuana law.

The law does authorize a school to prohibit dispensing the drug if administrators determine it would create a “disruption to the school’s educational environment” or if it would expose other students to the product.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy sponsored the measure. She says medical marijuana is often necessary for children with debilitating conditions to be able to attend school.

