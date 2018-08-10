Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran aide doesn’t see ‘any reason’ for Trump-Rouhani talks

August 10, 2018 7:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official Iranian news agency is quoting an aide to the country’s president as saying that he doesn’t see “any reason” for talks between Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani at the next United Nations General Assembly.

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi, a member of the presidency’s political bureau, told the semi-official ISNA news agency on Friday that Iranians have no expectations from Trump after he pulled America out of the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Ravanchi told ISNA: “I do not see any reason for talks between Rouhani and Trump.”

He also added that Iranians have no expectations from Trump after the U. S. president in May pulled America out of the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington