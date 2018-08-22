Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Iran: Britain will help redesign reactor after US pullout

August 22, 2018 4:49 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says Britain has stepped in to help it redesign a reactor following the U.S. withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear agreement with world powers.

Under the agreement, experts from the United States and China were to help Iran redesign the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces as a byproduct. The head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted by state TV on Wednesday as saying British experts would fill in for the American ones.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark nuclear agreement in May, saying it did not go far enough in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. European countries have been trying to salvage the agreement, which was also signed by Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

