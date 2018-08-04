Listen Live Sports

Israel stops activist boat, Gaza teen dies from Israeli fire

August 4, 2018 3:46 am
 
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s military says it intercepted an activist boat trying to breach a decade-old blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

In a separate development, Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 15-year-old Palestinian died Saturday of wounds sustained from Israeli fire at a border protest the day before.

Hamas has led months of border protests partially aimed at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after it took control of Gaza in 2007.

Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent the Islamic militant group from bringing in weapons. Critics say it amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s 2 million people.

Activists have organized several flotillas over the years aimed at breaking the blockade. Another boat was intercepted on Sunday. The military said both vessels were taken to an Israeli port without incident.

