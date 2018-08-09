Listen Live Sports

Israel ‘surprised’ by Colombian decision on Palestinians

August 9, 2018 3:29 pm
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Foreign Ministry says it is “surprised” by Colombia’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Colombia’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the outgoing government of President Juan Manuel Santos made the decision last week, shortly before leaving office. The new government of President Ivan Duque, who was sworn in Tuesday, said it would study his predecessor’s decision, but acknowledged it was legal.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it was surprised after learning of Colombia’s decision in the media and was waiting for an explanation from the new administration.

Israel has good ties with Colombia. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the South American country last September and had been scheduled to go again this week for Duque’s inauguration, but canceled the visit amid Israeli fighting with Gaza militants.

