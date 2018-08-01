Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israeli military faces Druze uproar over Jewish nation bill

August 1, 2018 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief is pleading to keep politics out of the army amid protests by the Druze minority against a recent bill to enshrine the state’s Jewish character.

Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot has called on “all commanders and soldiers to keep controversial political issues” out of the military. In a statement Wednesday, he reaffirmed “our shared mission and camaraderie” with the Druze, an Arabic-speaking minority that serves in the military.

Like other minorities, the Druze have been outraged by the bill, which they say renders them second-class citizens. Two Druze officers recently said they would stop serving in response to the bill.

The Druze, who follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam, have been fiercely loyal to the state and have risen to high office in the military and politics.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington