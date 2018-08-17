Listen Live Sports

Israeli police again question PM on corruption allegations

August 17, 2018 3:45 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police are again questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of their investigations into corruption allegations.

Two police vehicles arrived on Friday at Netanyahu’s residence while protesters at the entrance waved a large banner reading “crime minister” and chanted slogans calling for justice.

Media reported that Netanyahu is to be questioned over a corruption case involving Israel’s telecom giant.

Police had no immediate comment.

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq’s subsidiary news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage. The confidants have turned state witnesses.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing accusations as a media witch hunt.

