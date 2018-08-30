Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jailed woman who leaked US secrets thanks Trump for tweet

August 30, 2018 8:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A former government contractor who leaked a classified report on Russian hacking is thanking President Donald Trump for tweeting about her case.

In a Thursday telephone interview from a Georgia jail, Reality Winner told “CBS This Morning” that Trump’s tweet was a “breath of fresh air” and it made her laugh. Trump tweeted Aug. 24 that Winner’s crime is “small potatoes” compared with “what Hillary Clinton did.”

Prosecutors have said Winner once wrote in a notebook of her desire to “burn the White House down.”

She has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for mailing the classified material to a news outlet. Prosecutors say it’s the longest sentence ever for a federal crime involving leaks to the news media.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Asked whether she regretted the leak, she replied: “Yes, deeply.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'