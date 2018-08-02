Listen Live Sports

Judge adds to money owned by imprisoned ex-Detroit mayor

August 2, 2018 10:38 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — The amount of money owed by imprisoned former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is growing.

The Detroit News reports U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts on Wednesday ordered Kilpatrick to pay more than $550,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, raising his debts from taxes, criminal cases and other matters to more than $11.5 million.

The SEC said in a civil case that Kilpatrick was part of a scheme to strong-arm a city pension fund businessman for private flights, concert tickets and other perks.

Kilpatrick asked in April for the judgment to be set aside.

Kilpatrick was sentenced in 2013 to 28 years in prison for corruption during his years in office. The 48-year-old seeking a pardon or clemency from President Donald Trump.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

