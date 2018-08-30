Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge affirms $44.7M verdict in Chicago police lawsuit

August 30, 2018 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a $44.7 million verdict in favor of a man who was shot in the head by an off-duty Chicago police officer after the friends were out drinking.

Judge Harry Leinenweber says the award against the city last year was high but not “monstrously excessive.” Chicago also must pay more than $2.7 million in legal costs. City attorneys are pledging to appeal.

Michael LaPorta requires 24-hour care after being shot by Patrick Kelly in 2010. His lawyers argued that the city was responsible because the police department retained Kelly despite multiple allegations about his aggressive behavior before the shooting.

The city claimed LaPorta grabbed Kelly’s gun and shot himself in a suicide attempt. But LaPorta told jurors that he didn’t shoot himself.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'