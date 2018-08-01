Listen Live Sports

Judge rules in favor of city allowing mosque to be built

August 1, 2018 11:53 am
 
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Detroit suburb violated no laws when it approved a consent judgment allowing the construction of a mosque in a neighborhood.

U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain issued an order Wednesday in favor of Sterling Heights. An attorney for a group of residents opposing the American Islamic Community Center’s mosque is appealing the ruling.

The city denied plans for the mosque in 2015 over what it said were parking, traffic and other concerns.

The center and the U.S. Justice Department sued the city, leading to the 2017 consent agreement. Lawyers for some residents then sued, saying Sterling Heights’ zoning ordinances were being violated.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from the center and Sterling Heights.

