Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge rules that doctor convinced patient to attack another

August 7, 2018 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a doctor at a Virginia mental hospital plied a patient with alcohol, drugs and food to get him to attack another patient.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the ruling was issued following a civil trial in U.S. District court in Norfolk.

Judge Henry C. Morgan Jr. ruled against Dr. Sridhar Yaratha, who had worked at Central State Hospital in Petersburg. The judge also ruled against Nitaya Barnette, a nurse who was accused of fabricating an assault report.

The judge ordered them to pay $385,000 in damages to 39-year-old Brian Farabee of Portsmouth.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Justin Evans, the man who repeatedly assaulted Farabee at Central State, testified that the men knew each other for decades in hospitals and prisons and never got along.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington