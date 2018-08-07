Judge rules that doctor convinced patient to attack another

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a doctor at a Virginia mental hospital plied a patient with alcohol, drugs and food to get him to attack another patient.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the ruling was issued following a civil trial in U.S. District court in Norfolk.

Judge Henry C. Morgan Jr. ruled against Dr. Sridhar Yaratha, who had worked at Central State Hospital in Petersburg. The judge also ruled against Nitaya Barnette, a nurse who was accused of fabricating an assault report.

The judge ordered them to pay $385,000 in damages to 39-year-old Brian Farabee of Portsmouth.

Advertisement

Justin Evans, the man who repeatedly assaulted Farabee at Central State, testified that the men knew each other for decades in hospitals and prisons and never got along.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.