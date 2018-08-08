Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge transfers states’ case over family separations

August 8, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit by 17 states challenging President Donald Trump’s separation of migrant families at the Mexico border has been transferred to a California courtroom where a federal judge is already overseeing several related cases.

Washington, California, Massachusetts and other states led by Democratic attorneys general filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman said Wednesday that transferring the case would be more efficient.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego ordered the administration in late June to reunite more than 2,500 children with their parents. Several hundred children have yet to be reunited, in some cases because their parents have been deported.

Pechman said she didn’t want any orders she might issue to conflict with decisions by Sabraw.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington