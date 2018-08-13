Listen Live Sports

Jury selected for 2nd man in death of Chicago student

August 13, 2018 6:40 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has been selected for the trial of a second man charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities.

Hadiya Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama’s Chicago home when she was shot in January 2013.

On Monday, jurors were selected to hear testimony against alleged gunman Micheail Ward. Defense attorneys contend a confession was coerced by Chicago police. Opening statements are set for Tuesday.

Presiding Judge Nicholas Ford is allowing cameras in the courtroom. However, only audio will be allowed of what may be some of the most emotional testimony.

A separate jury was selected Friday to decide the fate of alleged getaway driver Kenneth Williams.

