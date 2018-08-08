Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kansas GOP primary win 2 years after son’s water slide death

August 8, 2018 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state representative who won the Republican primary for secretary of state on the second anniversary of his 10-year-old son’s death on a giant water slide says it was a “day full of paradox.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Rep. Scott Schwab, of Olathe, says he and his family didn’t spend Tuesday “caring a whole lot about politics.”

Schwab’s son, Caleb Schwab, was decapitated on Aug. 7, 2016, when he was riding the 17-story Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Schwab said during his victory speech at an Overland Park hotel that he and his family would have loved to have Caleb with them on the stage. He said they “took a moment and said, ‘God, say hi to him for us.'”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington