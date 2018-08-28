Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Key ministers keep positions in Greek cabinet reshuffle

August 28, 2018 11:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Key members of the Greek government, including those involved in the country’s creditor-mandated bailout program such as Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, have retained their positions in a cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ new cabinet, announced Tuesday, contains only minor changes, including new ministers for the interior, public order, justice and culture.

Tsipras also handed out positions to an independent lawmaker elected with the conservative main opposition New Democracy party, and a former Socialist cabinet minister.

The next general election has to take place by September 2019. Tsipras’s governing Syriza party is trailing New Democracy in opinion polls.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tsipras will be hoping he can improve his party’s fortunes now that Greece has exited its bailout program. Greece had relied on emergency loans for the past eight years to avoid bankruptcy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt