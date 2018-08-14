Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawsuit filed over Arkansas Medicaid work requirement

August 14, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three people on Arkansas’ expanded Medicaid program are suing to prevent the state from enforcing its new requirement that would drop coverage for them and thousands of others if they don’t work.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Washington Tuesday by three advocacy groups on behalf of the residents over the requirement, which the state began enforcing in June. The state said Tuesday more than 5,400 people on the expansion program didn’t meet a requirement that they report at least 80 hours of work each month in June and July and will lose coverage if they don’t meet the requirement this month.

Arkansas was the first state to implement a Medicaid work requirement. A federal judge in June blocked Kentucky from enforcing its Medicaid work requirement.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington