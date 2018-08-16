Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit: Trooper slammed man onto ground, crushing his jaw

August 16, 2018 10:27 pm
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses a Virginia State Police trooper of shattering a man’s jaw and trying to cover it up.

The Daily Press reports 28-year-old Veron E. Greenaway is suing Trooper Kristian Hughes over his 2017 arrest in Hampton. It alleges Greenaway’s jaw was shattered while being arrested for driving on a roadway shoulder to avoid traffic. The lawsuit says the injuries forced Greenaway to withdraw from his classes at Norfolk State and delay his graduation.

It says Hughes pulled him from the car, slammed him on the ground and filed a “misleading” police report to cover it up. Greenaway was later charged with misdemeanor obstruction, a charge that will be dropped if he avoids trouble for a year.

Hughes is still with the agency. A Virginia State Police spokeswoman declined to comment.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

