Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyers ask US Supreme Court to stay Tennessee execution

August 7, 2018 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the looming execution of a convicted child killer after the Tennessee Supreme Court and governor decided against a delay.

In a filing Tuesday, federal public defender Kelley Henry and attorney Carl Gene Shiles Jr. wrote that Billy Ray Irick should get a stay of Thursday’s scheduled lethal injection while a challenge of the state’s protocol continues on appeal.

The state Supreme Court wrote Monday that Irick’s attorney didn’t meet the burden of proving the lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new three-drug cocktail is likely to succeed. Gov. Bill Haslam said Monday he won’t intervene.

Protesters demonstrated Tuesday, urging Haslam to stop the execution.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Irick would be the first inmate Tennessee has executed since 2009. He was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old Knoxville girl.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington