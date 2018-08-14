Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lebanon rejects UN stance, says Syrians should return

August 14, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has rejected the position of the head of the U.N. refugee agency, who said it was too early to talk about a mass return of Syrian refugees because the war-torn country is still too dangerous.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that conditions in Syria now are stable in many cities and provinces.

Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees, who make up nearly a quarter of its population.

Filippo Grandi, the head of the U.N. refugee agency, said Monday he would be visiting Syria in “a few days” to assess the situation for displaced people.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

He said the international community should support refugees who want to return, but that it was “premature” to talk about mass repatriation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington