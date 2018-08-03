Listen Live Sports

Macron, May to discuss Brexit at dinner in southern France

August 3, 2018 5:24 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with British Prime minister Theresa May on Friday evening to discuss Brexit issues in the presidential residence in southern France.

After the last Cabinet meeting before government vacation Friday morning in Paris, Macron and his wife Brigitte will head to the Fort de Bregancon, a 13th-century fortress on the French Rivera.

The president’s office said Macron and May will have a working meeting followed by a private dinner.

The visit comes amid tensions between Britain and the EU over the terms of a potential Brexit deal.

The Fort de Bregancon has been the holiday retreat of French leaders for decades. Isolated on a small peninsula, it can be easily secured.

The site is open to the public when the president is not using it.

