Man pleads not guilty to killing Milwaukee police officer

August 9, 2018 5:18 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer last month has pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Copeland Jr. entered his plea Thursday at a hearing during which a judge decided there’s enough evidence for a trial. The 30-year-old faces three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 52-year-old Officer Michael Michalski.

Copeland also is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting at two other officers. Those officers were not hit.

Prosecutors say police went to a home on Milwaukee’s north side on July 25 to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes. Michalski went up a rear stairwell when Copeland allegedly ambushed the officer .

Copeland is due in court again later this month.

