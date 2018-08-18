Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man’s family suing Charlotte police over fatal shooting

August 18, 2018 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The widow of a man fatally shot by an undercover North Carolina police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city, accusing the officer involved of negligence in the death.

The family of Josue Javier Diaz filed a lawsuit Friday against the City of Charlotte and the officer involved, according to media outlets.

Josue Javier Diaz, 28, died in January 2017 after he was shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer. The officer said his unmarked vehicle was sideswiped by a truck driven by Diaz, so he followed and they eventually got out of their vehicles. The officer has said that Diaz raised a handgun, and witnesses said that Diaz fired.

Several months later, prosecutors said that the officer acted lawfully and that his use of force was justified.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The family’s attorney said the officer should have handled the situation differently. According to the suit, the officer was “negligent or grossly negligent” in that he “aggressively and recklessly pursued and rear-ended” Diaz’s vehicle in violation of “numerous” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department “guidelines, regulations and rules and N.C. vehicle laws.”

City officials declined to comment on the suit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington