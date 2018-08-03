Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks close up after July jobs report

August 3, 2018 4:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are closing higher after the Labor Department said hiring remained solid in July.

Health care companies and consumer goods makers posted some of the biggest gains Friday. Pfizer rose 2.2 percent and Pepsi climbed 1.4 percent.

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive surged 9.1 percent after raising its forecasts.

Symantec dropped 8.3 percent on weak contract billings. The security software company also cut its profit forecast.

The S&P 500 index added 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,840.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,462. The Nasdaq gained 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,812.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95 percent.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher after the Labor Department said hiring remained solid in July.

Health care companies and consumer goods makers posted some of the biggest gains in midday trading Friday. Pfizer rose 1.9 percent and Pepsi climbed 1.2 percent.

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive surged 11.9 percent after raising its forecasts.

Symantec dropped 12.2 percent on weak contract billings. The security software company also cut its profit forecast.

The S&P 500 index added 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,831.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,401. The Nasdaq slipped 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,792.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are higher following another solid jobs report. Retailers and technology companies are rising.

The Labor Department said Thursday that U.S. employers added 157,000 jobs in July.

China’s government said it will place tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods if the Trump administration goes through with its plan to tax $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Investors also digested more corporate earnings.

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive surged 11.9 percent after raising its forecasts. Security software company Symantec dropped 12.2 percent on weak contract billings.

The S&P 500 added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,829.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,344. The Nasdaq composite gained 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,811.

