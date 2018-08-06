Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico announces arrests in killings of 11 at home in Juarez

August 6, 2018 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez have arrested eight people suspected in connection with the recent killing of 11 people at a home in the northern border city across from El Paso, Texas.

The Juarez city government said Monday in a statement that the eight suspects were arrested for drug crimes. But it added that they are believed to be implicated in the Aug. 3 killings.

Nearly 100 state security agents were deployed to the border city after the mass killing to reinforce local security.

Authorities have previously speculated that the killings could have been the result of a dispute between criminal gangs.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington