The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Mexico’s president-elect meets with former rival

August 3, 2018 12:28 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has met with Jose Antonio Meade, one of his rivals in July 1 elections.

Lopez Obrador praised the smiling, bearded Meade as “a decent, good, honorable person,” but did not say whether Meade would accept any post in the new government.

Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1 after defeating Meade and two other candidates. Meade ran for the long-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party and has frequently been mentioned as a possible pick to head the country’s central bank.

Meade appeared in a video with Lopez Obrador on Friday and wished him well, saying “the country’s success depends on your success.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

