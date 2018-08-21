Listen Live Sports

Michael Flynn not yet ready to be sentenced, prosecutors say

August 21, 2018 5:08 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors with the special counsel’s office say President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is not yet ready to be sentenced.

The joint filing with defense lawyers Tuesday is a sign that Flynn’s cooperation with investigators is continuing.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and his Turkish lobbying work.

His sentencing has been repeatedly put off as he continues to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, which is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible involvement with Trump’s Republican campaign.

Flynn served as Trump’s national security adviser before his firing in February 2017.

The two sides say they’ll report back to the judge no later than Sept. 17.

