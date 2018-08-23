Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Microsoft confirms employee firings amid Hungary bribe probe

August 23, 2018 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft said Thursday it has fired four employees and terminated its relationship with four business partners at its Hungarian subsidiary.

The company did not give a precise date when it took the actions in Hungary but it made its announcement after the Wall Street Journal reported that it is under investigation in a potential bribery and corruption scheme.

The newspaper reported that the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into the discounted sale of Microsoft software such as Word and Excel to middlemen who then resold it to the Hungarian government at full price. Investigators are probing whether the difference was pocketed by government officials.

The Journal cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The SEC declined to comment. The Justice Department did not return a message seeking comment.

Microsoft did say that it moved quickly to act when it became aware of potential wrongdoing in 2014, when the deals allegedly took place. It also said it took action to revamp its reseller process to reduce the risk of such deals recurring.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed