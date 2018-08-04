Listen Live Sports

Montana creek protected as wild and scenic river

August 4, 2018 3:16 pm
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that protects Montana’s East Rosebud Creek as a wild and scenic river.

The designation for the Stillwater River tributary that runs through the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness is the first for a state waterway in 42 years.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the new law will protect 20 miles (32 kilometers) of East Rosebud Creek from future dam development. Landowners and conservation groups pressed for protections after a company proposed building a hydroelectric dam in 2009.

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte supported the bill, saying protecting the stream is important for tourism and recreation.

Charles Drimal of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition thanked the congressional delegation for rising above partisan politics to work on the bill.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

