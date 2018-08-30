Listen Live Sports

New body armor arrives for state agents after grievance

August 30, 2018 6:26 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New body armor has arrived at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to replace bulletproof vests that had expired.

A spokesman for Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine says 68 new vests arrived Thursday and were being distributed. Dan Tierney says another three vests still need to be fitted.

New vests were ordered after a union grievance first reported by The Associated Press. The May 3 complaint listed 53 of 99 special agents, investigators and personnel transport workers whose Kevlar vests had passed the five-year expiration date set by the National Institute of Justice.

DeWine said he was unaware of the situation until receiving the grievance. Democratic rival Richard Cordray and law enforcers around Ohio have faulted DeWine for a failure of basic equipment management.

