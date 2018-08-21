Northam to recognize historic black cemetery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials will visit a historic African-American cemetery in Hampton later this week to celebrate an easement that will protect the site.

The Daily Press reports the William Tucker 1624 Society will kick off its commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans in English North America with a ceremonial easement signing.

The easement will protect the two-acre Tucker Family Cemetery. An ancestor of the Tucker family is believed to be the first African-American born in North America.

Northam is scheduled to provide remarks and conduct the ceremonial signing.

Other events marking the 400th anniversary are taking place Friday and Saturday on Fort Monroe, where the first Africans arrived.

