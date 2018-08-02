Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Woman, man rescued from New York City’s East River

August 2, 2018 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a naked woman pulled from the East River was screaming incoherently as she swam under a pier and told officers rescuing her that she had no interest in getting out of the water.

Officer Vincent Fulgieri said a man who jumped in to help the woman Thursday near the Williamsburg Bridge was able to get out on his own.

The woman, in her 20s, continued south with the calm current. Fulgieri said she seemed despondent and resisted help. It took about an hour to find and rescue her.

Video showed arms flailing as officers in the water and on boats pulled her to safety. She was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The water was about 73 degrees (22.78 Celsius).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington