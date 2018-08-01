Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Obama endorses 81 candidates in 13 states for November vote

August 1, 2018 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is making good on his promise to use his political cache in the 2018 midterm elections. He’s endorsing 81 Democrats up and down the ballot in 13 states around the country, with an emphasis on younger, diverse candidates.

In a statement, Obama says he’s publicly supporting candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate but also for state legislature. They include better-known names as well as rising figures.

He’s endorsing Democratic nominee for California governor Gavin Newsom and for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams. He’s also endorsing Deirdre DeJear, Iowa’s Democratic candidate for secretary of state and its first African-American nominee for statewide office.

Obama’s moves follow former first lady Michelle Obama’s commitment to help lead When We All Vote, a non-partisan, not-for-profit group working to help register new voters.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington