Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officials warn of possible dam breach at Maryland lake

August 4, 2018 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — Heavy rainfall has pushed a Maryland lake to capacity, and officials are warning area residents of a possible dam breach.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Cascade Lake near Hampstead is again at maximum capacity and water is flowing through an emergency spillway.

Areas downstream of the lake are warned to prepare for large amounts of water. Numerous roads around the lake are closed.

Last month county and state officials began draining the lake and canceled most activities on the water after heavy rains damaged a nearby dam.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office said storms Friday night caused additional damage to the dam.

The lake is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington