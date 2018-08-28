Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ohio candidate revisits personal domestic abuse experience

August 28, 2018 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Democratic lieutenant governor candidate is adding her voice to the #MeToo movement, sharing details of abuse that led to her then-husband’s arrest three decades ago.

At a roundtable on violence against women Tuesday, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton said she was grabbed, pushed, picked up, thrown down, punched in the back of the head and threatened by her first husband.

He was ultimately arrested and pleaded no contest, the campaign said. Their marriage ended in 1991. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Sutton said it felt “imperative” to share her story. She said she hopes it will help other women.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Her timing also coincides with criticism of the candidate Sutton’s running with, Richard Cordray, over his handling as Ohio attorney general of a backlog of untested rape kits.

___

This story has been corrected to show their marriage ended in 1991, not 1990.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt