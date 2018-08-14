Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ohio high court upholds trafficked girl’s murder conviction

August 14, 2018 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a woman whose forced prostitution as a girl was cited as a factor leading to her involvement in a fatal robbery.

At issue was the 2013 slaying of the girl’s Akron pimp and the wounding of another person in a robbery prosecutors say the girl planned.

The girl was charged in juvenile court and eventually had her case transferred to adult court.

The girl’s lawyer said a judge should have determined the girl was covered by a 2012 Ohio law that protects children whose crimes are related to their status as trafficking victims.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday to uphold the conviction, saying the judge’s decision stands because his failure to consider the law wasn’t objected to at the time.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington