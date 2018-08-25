Listen Live Sports

Ohio watchdog declined to carry out fetal remains probe

August 25, 2018 11:42 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show Ohio’s government watchdog declined to investigate allegations of collusion and political manipulation involving the governor and attorney general.

At issue was an investigation Attorney General Mike DeWine launched in 2015 after secretly taped video appeared to show Planned Parenthood employees engaged in potentially illegal fetal tissue sales.

A 2016 anonymous complaint alleged DeWine may have allowed anti-abortion groups to influence the probe. It also suggested findings were “released to coincide” with fellow Republican Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) run for president. DeWine and Kasich called the complaint baseless.

The AP reported in May that a Cincinnati anti-abortion activist was in regular contact with DeWine’s office during his investigation and some of her input was shared with state investigators.

Inspector General Randall Meyer never investigated, citing a lack of authority.

