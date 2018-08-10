Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Outgoing UN human rights chief hails choice of successor

August 10, 2018 10:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ outgoing human rights chief is welcoming the choice of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet as his successor, praising her “deep commitment to human rights.”

Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, a Jordanian diplomat and member of the Mideast kingdom’s royal family, ends his 4-year term as the Geneva-based U.N. high commissioner for human rights on Aug. 31.

Zeid said in a statement Friday that he was “truly delighted” by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ appointment of Bachelet on Wednesday.

He said “she has all the attributes — courage, perseverance, passion and a deep commitment to human rights — to make her a successful high commissioner.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

In that role, Zeid was an outspoken critic of abuses across the world, insisting recently that his office doesn’t “bring shame on governments, they shame themselves.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington