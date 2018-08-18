Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Panel sends draft report on slain Baltimore police detective

August 18, 2018 10:22 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — An independent panel has sent a draft report on the investigation into the killing of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter to the city’s police commissioner.

The Baltimore Sun reports that James “Chips” Stewart delivered the report on the investigation to interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle on Wednesday.

The city has at least 10 days to review and provide comments on the report to the board, which then intends to announce its findings to the public.

Stewart says the police department does not have editorial rights regarding the report, except that it maintains the right to excise any confidential information. That includes non-public personnel information and information that might otherwise compromise other pending criminal matters.

Suiter was shot and killed in November while conducting follow-up investigation on a triple homicide case.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

