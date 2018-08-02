Listen Live Sports

Parents of teen fatally shot fleeing traffic stop file suit

August 2, 2018 8:28 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of an unarmed black teenager fatally shot while fleeing a traffic stop have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police officer charged in the shooting.

The lawsuit names Officer Michael Rosfeld and the borough of East Pittsburgh, as well as its mayor and chief of police.

Antwon Rose II’s parents allege Rosfeld used excessive and deadly force in the June 19 shooting.

Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide. He waived a preliminary hearing last week and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 22.

The shooting occurred after Rosfeld pulled over a car he suspected was connected to a drive-by shooting in a nearby town. Investigators have said he gave inconsistent statements about whether he saw a weapon. Witnesses and video captured by bystanders show Rose was unarmed.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks unspecified damages.

