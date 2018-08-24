Listen Live Sports

Pelosi has no plans to leave her leadership role

August 24, 2018 12:13 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi is the chief villain of Republican campaign ads. The leader some Democrats promise to vote against. The subject of much speculation that her grip on power is coming to an end.

Nevertheless, she says she’s not going anywhere — and certainly not while President Donald Trump is in the White House.

Pushing back on those who say her leadership position is in jeopardy, Pelosi all but dared her doubters to envision any other House Democrat sitting across the table to negotiate with Trump.

Pelosi said in an interview with The Associated Press — quote — “I have a following in the country that’s unsurpassed by anybody, unless they’re running for president.”

