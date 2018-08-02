Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Philadelphia police settle with feds over treatment of deaf

August 2, 2018 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has entered into a three-year settlement agreement with the Philadelphia Police Department over complaints it had not provided effective communication to deaf detainees and victims of crime.

Under the settlement announced Thursday, the department will pay eight individuals a total of $97,500 and adopt Americans with Disabilities Act compliant policies including providing hearing aids, accessible phone equipment and sign language interpreters when necessary.

The Department of Justice started an investigation into the concerns about ADA compliance for hearing-impaired or deaf people after receiving a complaint from a deaf detainee saying that proper communication devices had not been provided.

Investigators reached out to deaf individuals who had interacted with the police department and found complaints from crime victims and other detainees.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington