Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Philly City Hall staffer shot by husband in murder-suicide

August 17, 2018 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a longtime Philadelphia City Hall staffer was shot and killed by her husband, who then fatally shot himself. A baby sitter and the couple’s twin 4-year-old girls fled the house.

Homicide Capt. John Ryan says police found Linda Rios-Neuby, head of human resources for City Council, shot three times in her bathroom Friday morning. She and her husband, Haywood Neuby Jr., had been separated.

Council President Darrell Clarke says Rios was a beloved colleague and he’s sad and angry over her death.

Ryan says a baby sitter arrived Friday morning and heard arguing, then gunfire and fled. The children escaped to a neighbor’s house.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

As the news swept City Hall, staffers wept in the hallways.

Councilman Curtis Jones tells the Philadelphia Inquirer: “In an office full of nice people, she was the nicest.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington