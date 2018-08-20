Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Poland’s president visits Australian capital and Parliament

August 20, 2018 12:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Poland’s president met with Australian leaders Monday on a visit focused on security and trade.

President Andrzej Duda met Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition leader Bill Shorten at Parliament House before laying a wreath at the Australian War Memorial.

Duda began his Australian visit in Sydney on Thursday and will leave Melbourne on Tuesday.

Turnbull said the visit was an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, including progress on a comprehensive and ambitious Australia-European Union free trade agreement and expanding bilateral trade links.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“Australia strongly values its warm relationship with Poland as an important member state of the European Union that shares Australia’s commitment to international security and open trade,” Turnbull said in a statement.

Australia and the E.U. launched trade negotiations in June and held their first round of talks last month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence