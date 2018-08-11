Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: armed man shot by police has died

August 11, 2018 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Officials say an armed man shot during a police operation in the Landover area has died.

The Washington Post reports Gregory Campfield Jr. was shot Thursday night.

Police say authorities learned about a man who was selling drugs and carried a handgun. Police say at about 9:15 p.m., officers found a man who matched the description and tried to approach him. Authorities say the man ran after officers gave warnings to drop his gun and show his hands.

Police say one officer caught up with Campfield after a chase, took him to the ground and yelled to other officers that the man had a handgun. Another officer observed him holding the gun, and the officer struggling with Campfield shot him. Police say they recovered a gun and narcotics.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington