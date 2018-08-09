Listen Live Sports

Police fatally shoot man at North Carolina shopping center

August 9, 2018 7:20 am
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say officers shot and killed a man who pointed a handgun at them at a popular shopping center.

News outlets cite a Thursday statement from Durham police that says officers responded Wednesday night to New Hope Commons, acting on a tip about a man driving a red pickup truck who was reported to be suicidal and armed.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn says they found him in a parking lot after a 90-minute search, and tried to speak with him, but he pointed his handgun. It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons in response.

Police Chief C.J. Davis offered “concern and condolences” over the loss of life.

The man hasn’t been identified. The shooting is under investigation.

